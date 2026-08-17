Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headshot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang News: Successful return to Spain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Aubameyang scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating a chance during Monday's 1-1 draw with Elche.

Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 21st minute while leading Deportivo in shots and chances created. The goal was the first for Aubameyang in La Liga since the 2021 season with Barcelona as the well traveled veteran is expected to lead the line for Deportivo when fit.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Deportivo
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