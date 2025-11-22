Aubameyang carved open Nice's defence with his movement and vision, providing two assists during the game for the powerful strike by Timothy Weah in the 58th minute and for the final goal of the match scored by Igor Paixao. The veteran also opened the scoring with a clean volley after Benjamin Pavard headed a corner into his path. Aubameyang completed the most progressive passes in the match and created three chances during the derby. This outing was likely his best since his comeback on the Canebiere.