Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headshot

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Injury: Could be back for Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Hojbjerg (calf) is aiming to return for the game against Toulouse or Monaco, according to RMC Sport.

Hojbjerg suffered a calf injury ahead of the game against PSG and has been sidelined since. He is targeting a return for either the match against Toulouse on April. 6 or the clash with Monaco on April. 12. He has been a regular starter in midfield this season and his absence has led to changes in the starting XI with Valentin Rongier and Ismael Bennacer taking on larger roles.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Marseille
