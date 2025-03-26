Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Injury: Could be back for Toulouse
Hojbjerg (calf) is aiming to return for the game against Toulouse or Monaco, according to RMC Sport.
Hojbjerg suffered a calf injury ahead of the game against PSG and has been sidelined since. He is targeting a return for either the match against Toulouse on April. 6 or the clash with Monaco on April. 12. He has been a regular starter in midfield this season and his absence has led to changes in the starting XI with Valentin Rongier and Ismael Bennacer taking on larger roles.
