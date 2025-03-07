Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Injury: Not training Friday

Hojbjerg (foot) wasn't in team training on Friday afternoon after feeling some discomfort, he could be a doubt for Saturday's clash against Lens, Bruno Blanzat reports for La Provence.

Hojbjerg could be a doubt for Saturday's clash since he wasn't spotted in team training on Friday afternoon due to foot discomfort. If he can't recover before the game, Valentin Rongier is likely going to replace him in the central midfield for that game.