Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headshot

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Injury: Ruled out for three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 8:10am

Hojbjerg picked up a calf injury earlier this week and will miss at least three weeks, Karim Attab reports for Maritima Medias.

Hojbjerg was questionable for Saturday's match against Lens due to a foot injury but ended up playing the full game. He has now suffered a calf injury that will sideline him for the next three weeks at least. Valentin Rongier will be the one stepping in the midfield again for the time being.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Marseille
