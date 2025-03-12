Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Injury: Ruled out for three weeks

Hojbjerg picked up a calf injury earlier this week and will miss at least three weeks, Karim Attab reports for Maritima Medias.

Hojbjerg was questionable for Saturday's match against Lens due to a foot injury but ended up playing the full game. He has now suffered a calf injury that will sideline him for the next three weeks at least. Valentin Rongier will be the one stepping in the midfield again for the time being.