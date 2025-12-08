Hojbjerg missed the defeat against Lille on Friday due to illness but resumed team training on Monday, one day ahead of the important clash against Union SG in the Champions League. This is great news for the Olympians since the Danish midfielder is an undisputed starter in the heart of the game when fit and an important player in the system of coach Roberto de Zerbi. Having him fit for the game would bring stability and tactical awareness in an important game that will condition the rest of the season.