Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Injury: Unlikely for Paris
Hojbjerg is still dealing with a foot injury and is unlikely to travel to Paris for the Classique, L'equipe reports.
Hojbjerg was questionable for Saturday's match against Lens due to a foot injury but ended up playing the full game. He is again doubtful for the Classique against Paris with the same issue. If he misses out, Valentin Rongier will likely feature in midfield again.
