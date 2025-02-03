Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Assists in victory

Hojbjerg assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Hojbjerg has been a key presence in the midfield, often the first initiator of Marseille's movements alongside Leonardo Balerdi. He provided an assist with his head for Adrien Rabiot's goal in the second half, capping off a brilliant team move. This marked his first assist of the season. He will look to contribute again against Angers on Sunday.