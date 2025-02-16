Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headshot

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Brace of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Hojbjerg assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 5-1 win against St. Etienne.

Hojbjerg registered two assists for Amine Gouiri's two goals on Saturday. This brings his total to three assists in 21 appearances this season, with 30 chances created during that span. The Danish midfielder was highly motivated and active on both sides of the pitch, frequently getting close to scoring but unable to finish. He will look to add another goal contribution in the away match against Auxerre on Saturday.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now