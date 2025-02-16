Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Brace of assists in win

Hojbjerg assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 5-1 win against St. Etienne.

Hojbjerg registered two assists for Amine Gouiri's two goals on Saturday. This brings his total to three assists in 21 appearances this season, with 30 chances created during that span. The Danish midfielder was highly motivated and active on both sides of the pitch, frequently getting close to scoring but unable to finish. He will look to add another goal contribution in the away match against Auxerre on Saturday.