Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headshot

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Hojbjerg assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Lyon.

Hojbjerg teed up Igor Paixao's 52nd minute equalizer with a perfectly weighted ball into space that the winger turned into a long-range strike, then kept driving Marseille up the pitch all night, including slipping a sharp through ball to Mason Greenwood for a 25th minute look and seeing a late header blocked as the pressure mounted. He stayed aggressive in the closing stages, helping win fouls and flip field position to keep Lyon trapped deep in their own end. The new Marseille captain delivered one of his strongest performances of the season, racking up four chances created, four tackles (two won) and two interceptions while recording his fourth Ligue 1 assist of the campaign.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
118 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 30, 2024
Premier League Match of the Week: Arsenal vs. Tottenham
SOC
Premier League Match of the Week: Arsenal vs. Tottenham
Author Image
Will Van Dinter
April 30, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 30, 2024