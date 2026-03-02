Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Provides assist in win

Hojbjerg assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Lyon.

Hojbjerg teed up Igor Paixao's 52nd minute equalizer with a perfectly weighted ball into space that the winger turned into a long-range strike, then kept driving Marseille up the pitch all night, including slipping a sharp through ball to Mason Greenwood for a 25th minute look and seeing a late header blocked as the pressure mounted. He stayed aggressive in the closing stages, helping win fouls and flip field position to keep Lyon trapped deep in their own end. The new Marseille captain delivered one of his strongest performances of the season, racking up four chances created, four tackles (two won) and two interceptions while recording his fourth Ligue 1 assist of the campaign.