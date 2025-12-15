Hojbjerg supplied the assist for Mason Greenwood's late winner in Sunday's derby against Monaco, punching a fast pass into the forward to break the deadlock. Earlier, he made a key recovery challenge to snuff out a Monaco break and later cleared the ball off the line during a dangerous sequence in Marseille's box. Hojbjerg likely had his best outing this season for Marseille, contributing two chances created along with season highs of three clearances and three blocks. He set the physical tone in midfield and helped Marseille manage Monaco's late push. Hojbjerg will look to build on that performance heading into 2026 with the same approach and motivation he showed while wearing the captain's armband until Leonardo Balerdi came on.