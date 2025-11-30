Hojbjerg kept driving play from midfield and was rewarded in the 74th minute, timing his run perfectly to meet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long cross with a guided header into the far corner to give the lead to Marseille. This marked his second goal of the season and looked like a deliverance since he attempted numerous times this season with 20 shots in 13 Ligue 1 appearances. Hojbjerg is showing a better figure in recent games after a difficult start of the season in terms of global performances, likely due to adapting his play to his new teammates.