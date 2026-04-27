Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Scores opener in derby
Hojbjerg scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nice.
Hojbjerg powered Marseille in front in the 66th minute, rising at the back post to meet Tochukwu Nnadi's pinpoint delivery after a well-worked move down the right, marking his third Ligue 1 goal of the season. He was everywhere over the full 90 for OM, dictating the tempo with 80 completed passes while adding three chances created, three tackles and four shots, a season high for the Dane. Hojbjerg will now look to close out a challenging campaign on a high note with Marseille before transfer speculation ramps up, as he is widely expected to move on this summer.
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