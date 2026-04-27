Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headshot

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Scores opener in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Hojbjerg scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nice.

Hojbjerg powered Marseille in front in the 66th minute, rising at the back post to meet Tochukwu Nnadi's pinpoint delivery after a well-worked move down the right, marking his third Ligue 1 goal of the season. He was everywhere over the full 90 for OM, dictating the tempo with 80 completed passes while adding three chances created, three tackles and four shots, a season high for the Dane. Hojbjerg will now look to close out a challenging campaign on a high note with Marseille before transfer speculation ramps up, as he is widely expected to move on this summer.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Marseille
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