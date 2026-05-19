Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Two goal contributions in win
Hojbjerg scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and five chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.
Hojbjerg struck in the second minute and set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 55th minute goal, powering into the box before laying it off for the decisive chip, finishing the match with one goal, one assist, and a game-high five chances created. He earned man of the match honors before being subbed off for Quinten Timber in the 82nd minute. Hojbjerg closes the campaign as Marseille's captain with four goals, five assists, 57 chances created, and 55 tackles across 40 appearances (37 starts) in all competitions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg See More
-
Football Predictions
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction196 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36April 30, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Arsenal vs. TottenhamApril 30, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36April 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg See More