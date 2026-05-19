Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headshot

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Two goal contributions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Hojbjerg scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and five chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Hojbjerg struck in the second minute and set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 55th minute goal, powering into the box before laying it off for the decisive chip, finishing the match with one goal, one assist, and a game-high five chances created. He earned man of the match honors before being subbed off for Quinten Timber in the 82nd minute. Hojbjerg closes the campaign as Marseille's captain with four goals, five assists, 57 chances created, and 55 tackles across 40 appearances (37 starts) in all competitions.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Marseille
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