Pierre Ganiou Injury: Trains Friday, should be an option

Ganiou (undisclosed) trained Friday and should be an option for Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG, according to Lensois.com.

Ganiou had been sidelined for the earlier friendly against Sunderland with minor discomfort, a precautionary absence taken with the Trophee des Champions in mind. His return to training now confirms he has recovered, positioning him to feature for a Lens side that will hope to have the recent contract extension signee available for the clash and the start of the season as he should remain an undisputed figure under new coach Dino Toppmoller.