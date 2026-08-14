Pierre Ganiou News: Fit for Trophee des Champions
Ganiou is fit for Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG after training Friday, according to Lensois.
Ganiou had missed the earlier friendly against Sunderland with minor discomfort, a precautionary absence taken with this match in mind, and his return to full training confirms he has recovered. He recently signed a contract extension and is expected to remain an undisputed figure in Lens' setup under manager Dino Toppmoller heading into the new season.
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