Pierre Ganiou News: Scores in 5-2 win

Pierre Ganiou was subbed off due to injury in the 79th minute of Saturday's 5-2 win versus AJ Auxerre. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Ganiou scored the team's fourth goal in the match. The 21-year-old scored with his only shot on goal. Ganiou produced a cross and it was accurate. Ganiou made four clearances as well.