Pierre Kalulu Injury: Available against Verona
Kalulu (thigh) "will return Monday," coach Thiago Motta stated.
Kalulu will be back after missing six matches due to a thigh strain. He'll eventually supplant Lloyd Kelly as the starter next to Federico Gatti but will likely be managed at first. He has recorded 13 tackles (four won), 10 clearances and five interceptions in his last five outings, contributing to two clean sheets and scoring once.
