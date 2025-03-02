Fantasy Soccer
Pierre Kalulu headshot

Pierre Kalulu Injury: Available against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Kalulu (thigh) "will return Monday," coach Thiago Motta stated.

Kalulu will be back after missing six matches due to a thigh strain. He'll eventually supplant Lloyd Kelly as the starter next to Federico Gatti but will likely be managed at first. He has recorded 13 tackles (four won), 10 clearances and five interceptions in his last five outings, contributing to two clean sheets and scoring once.

Pierre Kalulu
Juventus
