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Pierre Kalulu News: Logs five clearances versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Kalulu won one tackle and had one key pass, five clearances and two blocks in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Genoa.

Kalulu helped tame the opponents with a diligent display in the back, matching his season high in clearances. He has notched at least one cross in five straight contests, amassing 12 (three accurate), contributing to three clean sheets and adding seven chances created, 10 tackles (six won) and eight clearances during that stretch. In addition, this marked his third match on the trot with one or more interceptions, for a total of four.

Pierre Kalulu
Juventus
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