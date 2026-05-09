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Pierre Kalulu News: Logs four tackles against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Kalulu recorded one cross (zero accurate) and four tackles (two won) and committed one foul in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Kalulu didn't have a particularly active performance on either end, but the Juventus defense managed to shut down the opponents again. He has sent in at least one cross in 10 games on the trot, piling up 23 deliveries (six accurate), assisting once, contributing to seven clean sheets and notching 19 tackles (10 won), 14 clerances and two blocks during that stretch.

Pierre Kalulu
Juventus
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