Pierre Kalulu News: Ordinary showing versus Atalanta

Kalulu won one tackle and had three clearances, one shot (one on target9 and one cross (zero on target) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atalanta.

Kalulu played as a pure center-back in this one due to a tactical shift, but didn't pile up defensive stats and still pushed forward occasionally. He has sent in at least one cross in six straight fixtures, piling up 13 deliveries (three accurate) and creating seven chances in that span. Additionally, this marked his third consecutive game with at least one tackle, for a total of six (four won), and one clearance (nine total), with two clean sheets during that stretch.