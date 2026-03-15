Pierre Kalulu News: Quiet performance versus Udinese
Kalulu generated one cross (zero accurate), 53 passes and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against Udinese.
Kalulu put up very modest numbers, but his team didn't concede for the second game in a row, which hadn't happened in a couple of months. He has sent in at least one cross in the last three contests, accumulating eight deliveries (one accurate) and adding four key passes and two clearances during that stretch. Instead, he interrupted a four-game streak with at least one tackle.
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