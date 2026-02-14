Pierre Kalulu News: Sees red in Inter clash
Kalulu recorded two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and received two yellow cards in 42 minutes in Saturday's game versus Inter.
Kalulu will miss his first game of the season against Como next Saturday after being at the wrong end of two soft calls and getting sent off in the first half. Emil Holm or Federico Gatti will take his place in the back, depending on which scheme the coach decides to utilize.
