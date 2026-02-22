Pierre Kalulu News: Serves disqualification
Kalulu cleared a one-match ban in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Como.
Kalulu will reclaim his starting job midweek versus Galatasaray and next Sunday against Roma, replacing Teun Koopmeiners or Federico Gatti, also depending on Gleison Bremer's (thigh) status. Kalulu has notched 17 crosses (seven accurate), nine tackles (six won) and 10 key passes in his last five displays, scoring and assisting once and contributing to one clean sheet over that span.
