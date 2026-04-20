Pierre Kalulu News: Sets up teammate against Bologna

Kalulu assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate), two tackles (two won) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Bologna.

Kalulu got to work on both ends and contributed to the opening goal with a precise cross for Jonathan David. He's up to five assists this season. He has posted at least one cross in seven straight matches, accumulating 16 (four accurate) and posting eight chances created and six interceptions, with five clean sheets, over that span. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight performance with one or more tackles and clearances, totaling eight (six won) and 10, respectively.