Pierre Kalulu News: Subbed in late against Verona

Kalulu (thigh) had one cross (zero accurate), one clearance and one block in 19 minutes in Monday's 2-0 victory over Verona.

Kalulu was inserted for Federico Gatti to help the offense with his playmaking from the back during the final push. He will probably replace Lloyd Kelly once ready to start. He has contributed to two clean sheets in his last five displays, logging nine tackles (three won), six clearances, three blocks and three interceptions.