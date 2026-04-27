Pierre Kalulu News: Subdued showing in Milan tilt
Kalulu recorded one cross (zero accurate), 53 passes and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against AC Milan.
Kalulu played a part in containing the opponents but didn't pick up many stats on either end. He has logged at least one clearance in eight straight rounds, amassing 17 deliveries (four accurate), assisting once, contributing to six clean sheets and posting seven interceptions and two blocks during that stretch. Instead, he halted a four-game string with one or more tackles and clearances in this one.
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