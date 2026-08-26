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Pierre Kalulu News: Three tackles in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 7:46pm

Kalulu recorded one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Frosinone.

Kalulu was excellent again at the back as he opened his third season in black and white and nearly got on the scoresheet late in the first half with a shot that hit the post. He was equally strong defensively, winning three tackles while adding two interceptions and five clearances as Juventus opened the season with a clean sheet.

Pierre Kalulu
Juventus
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