Pierre Lees-Melou Injury: Available vs. Lens

Lees-Melou (lower leg) is available for Saturday's game against Lens, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Lees-Melou was unable to play against Auxerre last week, but the midfielder is reportedly ready to return to action this time around. Lees-Melou hasn't played for Paris FC since Nov. 23, but he should be back in the mix -- at least off the bench due to his lengthy absence -- this weekend.