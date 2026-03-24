Pierre Lees-Melou headshot

Pierre Lees-Melou News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Lees-Melou assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Le Havre.

Lees-Melou broke a nine game run without a goal contribution with an assist, his second in the league this season. He had managed only three chances created during that stretch and has taken 15 shots including nine in his previous four games, but remains on just one league goal this season dating back to mid October.

Pierre Lees-Melou
Paris FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre Lees-Melou See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre Lees-Melou See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 18, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 4, 2022