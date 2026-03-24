Pierre Lees-Melou News: Assists in win
Lees-Melou assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Le Havre.
Lees-Melou broke a nine game run without a goal contribution with an assist, his second in the league this season. He had managed only three chances created during that stretch and has taken 15 shots including nine in his previous four games, but remains on just one league goal this season dating back to mid October.
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