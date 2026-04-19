Pierre Lees-Melou headshot

Pierre Lees-Melou News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lees-Melou is back from his suspension and has ended his time on the sidelines.

Lees-Melou is no longer suspended after a one-match absence, as the midfielder returns for the final games of the season. He will be expected to eye a return to a starting role almost immediately, notching one goal and two assists in 19 appearances (17 starts) this season.

Pierre Lees-Melou
Paris FC
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