Pierre Lees-Melou News: Back from ban
Lees-Melou is back from his suspension and has ended his time on the sidelines.
Lees-Melou is no longer suspended after a one-match absence, as the midfielder returns for the final games of the season. He will be expected to eye a return to a starting role almost immediately, notching one goal and two assists in 19 appearances (17 starts) this season.
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