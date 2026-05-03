Pierre Lees-Melou headshot

Pierre Lees-Melou News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Lees-Melou is no longer banned and is an option for play in the coming games.

Lees-Melou is going to return to play in the final few matches of the season, an option again after serving a ban due to a red card. The midfielder has only missed out on the start twice all season when an option and should maintain this role, recording one goal and two assists this season.

Pierre Lees-Melou
Paris FC
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