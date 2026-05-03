Pierre Lees-Melou News: Ends ban
Lees-Melou is no longer banned and is an option for play in the coming games.
Lees-Melou is going to return to play in the final few matches of the season, an option again after serving a ban due to a red card. The midfielder has only missed out on the start twice all season when an option and should maintain this role, recording one goal and two assists this season.
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