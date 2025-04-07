Pierre Lees-Melou News: Logs assist in win

Lees-Melou delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, created three chances, made five tackles (four won), three clearances and one interception and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monaco.

Lees-Melou was everywhere his side needed him to be, being disruptive in the middle of the park, creating for teammates and even joining the defensive line to clear the danger when the opposition intensified the pressure. And the reward for his efforts came in form of an assist for the game-winner scored by Mahdi Camara. The assist was just the second of the year for midfielder, who has a low fantasy ceiling due to his more defensive-minded approach.