Pierre Lees-Melou News: On bench against Lens
Lees-Melou (lower leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lens.
Lees-Melou is back on the bench for Saturday's match against Lens after missing the last eight matches due to injury. The midfielder is expected to ease back into action following his lengthy absence.
