Pierre Lees-Melou News: On bench against Lens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Lees-Melou (lower leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lens.

Lees-Melou is back on the bench for Saturday's match against Lens after missing the last eight matches due to injury. The midfielder is expected to ease back into action following his lengthy absence.

Pierre Lees-Melou
Paris FC
