Pierre Lees-Melou headshot

Pierre Lees-Melou News: Provides one assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Lees-Melou assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lees-Melou captained his side with authority in Sunday's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, controlling the midfield alongside Rudy Matondo throughout the match and delivering the shot in the second half that Alimami Gory redirected into the net with a clever heel flick to level the score. The French midfielder was composed and precise in possession across the full 90 minutes, helping his side win the midfield battle and providing the calmness needed to launch the comeback. Lees-Melou ends the season as the heartbeat of Paris FC's midfield with one goal and three assists across 24 Ligue 1 appearances, finishing as arguably his side's most consistent and influential player of the campaign.

Pierre Lees-Melou
Paris FC
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