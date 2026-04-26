Pierre Lees-Melou News: Sent off versus Lille
Lees-Melou earned a red card during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lille.
Lees-Melou was shown consecutive bookings in the final minutes of the week 31 matchup, leading to his suspension for next weekend's encounter with Brest. While Lees-Melou is banned, Rudy Matondo and Samir Chergui will be options to fill in. The experienced midfielder could be back in the starting XI for a subsequent visit to Rennes.
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