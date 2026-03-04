Pierre Lees-Melou News: Takes four shots in win
Lees-Melou recorded four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.
Lees-Melou led Paris with a season-high four shots during the home win. He also helped on defense making the most tackles for his side with another personal-best (seven). The midfielder also received his fourth yellow card so far, though.
