Pierre Lees-Melou headshot

Pierre Lees-Melou News: Takes four shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Lees-Melou recorded four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Lees-Melou led Paris with a season-high four shots during the home win. He also helped on defense making the most tackles for his side with another personal-best (seven). The midfielder also received his fourth yellow card so far, though.

Pierre Lees-Melou
Paris FC
