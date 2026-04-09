Pierre Lees-Melou headshot

Pierre Lees-Melou News: Will miss Metz game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Lees-Melou is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Lees-Melou picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Metz on April 19. The midfielder has been a locked-in starter in the middle of the park for the Parisians, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Rudy Matondo or Maxime Lopez as the main options to start in his spot against the Grenats.

Pierre Lees-Melou
Paris FC
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