Pierrick Capelle News: Announces retirement

Capelle will hang up his boots at the end of the season after 11 years at Angers, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year professional career that began in CFA 2 with CS Avion, the club announced.

Capelle joined Angers from Clermont in 2015 and went on to make 322 appearances for the club, placing him eighth in their all-time appearance list, contributing 24 goals and 18 assists across his decade-long stay. The midfielder became captain in 2022 and played a key role in the club's promotion back to Ligue 1 in 2023/24, finishing as their fourth-highest scorer that season with five goals including a crucial free-kick equalizer at Annecy in the penultimate round that helped seal their return to the top flight. Across his entire career he made 455 competitive appearances, leaving behind a legacy that has touched multiple generations of teammates and supporters at the Stade Raymond-Kopa.