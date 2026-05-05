Pierrick Capelle headshot

Pierrick Capelle News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Capelle will hang up his boots at the end of the season after 11 years at Angers, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year professional career that began in CFA 2 with CS Avion, the club announced.

Capelle joined Angers from Clermont in 2015 and went on to make 322 appearances for the club, placing him eighth in their all-time appearance list, contributing 24 goals and 18 assists across his decade-long stay. The midfielder became captain in 2022 and played a key role in the club's promotion back to Ligue 1 in 2023/24, finishing as their fourth-highest scorer that season with five goals including a crucial free-kick equalizer at Annecy in the penultimate round that helped seal their return to the top flight. Across his entire career he made 455 competitive appearances, leaving behind a legacy that has touched multiple generations of teammates and supporters at the Stade Raymond-Kopa.

Pierrick Capelle
Angers
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