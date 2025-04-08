Fantasy Soccer
Pierrick Capelle headshot

Pierrick Capelle News: Misses game due to personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Capelle missed Saturday's 1-0 loss against Paris due to personal reasons, the club announced.

Capelle was likely absent from Saturday's clash at the Parc des Princes against Paris due to the disparition of his grandfather. He is expected to be back available for Sunday's match against Montpellier. That said, the veteran has mostly been a bench option of late and is likely to return to that role for the upcoming contest.

Pierrick Capelle
Angers
