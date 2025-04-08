Pierrick Capelle News: Misses game due to personal reasons
Capelle missed Saturday's 1-0 loss against Paris due to personal reasons, the club announced.
Capelle was likely absent from Saturday's clash at the Parc des Princes against Paris due to the disparition of his grandfather. He is expected to be back available for Sunday's match against Montpellier. That said, the veteran has mostly been a bench option of late and is likely to return to that role for the upcoming contest.
