Pierrick Capelle News: Records assist

Capelle assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Strasbourg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Capelle, on the verge of retirement after the end of the 2025-26 Ligue 1, will look to end it in style and has already got himself ahead of the curve by assisting a goal just before what is expected to be his last regular-season appearance. The assist marks Capelle's first this season, giving him a direct goal contribution to cap off the campaign.