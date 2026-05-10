Pierrick Capelle headshot

Pierrick Capelle News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Capelle assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Strasbourg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Capelle, on the verge of retirement after the end of the 2025-26 Ligue 1, will look to end it in style and has already got himself ahead of the curve by assisting a goal just before what is expected to be his last regular-season appearance. The assist marks Capelle's first this season, giving him a direct goal contribution to cap off the campaign.

Pierrick Capelle
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