Pierrick Capelle headshot

Pierrick Capelle News: Still sidelined Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Capelle (personal) will miss Sunday's clash against Montpellier, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Capelle remains unavailable for Sunday's match, though it is unclear whether his absence is due to personal reasons or an injury. More information should emerge early next week depending on his return to training. He has not been a regular starter this season, so his absence is not expected to affect the starting lineup.

Pierrick Capelle
Angers
