Pietro Comuzzo News: Fills it up in Verona contest
Comuzzo had one shot (zero on goal), five interceptions and seven clearances in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Verona.
Comuzzo was back in the XI over Marin Pogracic and was commanding throughout the game, but his last-ditch effort wasn't enough to avoid a late goal and secure the clean sheet. He has registered three tackles (two won), six interceptions, 29 clearances and one block in his last five showings (three starts).
