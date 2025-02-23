Pietro Comuzzo News: Fills it up in Verona contest

Comuzzo had one shot (zero on goal), five interceptions and seven clearances in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Verona.

Comuzzo was back in the XI over Marin Pogracic and was commanding throughout the game, but his last-ditch effort wasn't enough to avoid a late goal and secure the clean sheet. He has registered three tackles (two won), six interceptions, 29 clearances and one block in his last five showings (three starts).