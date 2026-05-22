Pietro Comuzzo News: Scores own goal in Atalanta tilt

Comuzzo recorded an own goal and had five clearances, one block and one interception in Friday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Comuzzo did an okay job filling in for Luca Ranieri (suspension) and Marin Pongracic and teaming up with Daniele Rugani up until the final stretch of the game, as he beat his goalie with a goofy deflection on a low-driven cross. He has posted at least one interception in his last four displays, totaling four. He lost the starting job from February on, concluding with one goal and one clean sheet and having recorded 34 tackles, 24 interceptions and 102 clearances in 27 appearances (18 starts).