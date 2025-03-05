Piotr Zielinski News: Assist in win

Zielinski recorded one assist, two shots (one on target) and one tackle (one successful) in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Feyenoord.

Zielinski bagged a nice assist to Lautaro Martinez in Wednesday's Champions League match. The assist came from a simple dump-off pass after his own shot was blocked by a Feyenoord defender. It was his first goal contribution of the tournament and his first in five games across all competitions. It has been a quiet year points-wise thus far for the 30-year-old midfielder, with only two goals and three assists.