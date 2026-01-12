Zielinski drew his fourth start in the last five matches, did a little bit of everything, set a new season high in tackels, and was instrumental on the opening goal, pickpocketing Scott McTominay in the midfield and slipping the ball to Marcus Thuram. He has gained the upper hand over Henrikh Mkhitaryan as of late, but both midfielders are getting consistent minutes due to the busy schedule. Zielinski has scored once and posted four shots (one on target), four key passes and five clearances in the last five games.