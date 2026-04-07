Piotr Zielinski News: Records assist
Zielinski assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-2 victory versus Roma.
Zielinski earned his first goal contribution in some time Sunday, finding Hakan Calhanoglu in extra time of the first half for an assist, with his last goal contribution a goal on Feb. 14. The midfielder now resides at seven goal contributions in 28 appearances (18 starts) this season, with five goals and two assists.
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