Piotr Zielinski News: Saddled with own goal versus Bologna
Zielinski had an own goal, logged one shot (zero on goal) and one tackle (one won) and drew one foul in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bologna.
Zielinski had a silent outing overall and put it in his own net with an ill-advised slide on a cross in the box. His role was steadier this year compared to last season, as he often teamed up with and replaced Hakan Calhanoglu, and finished up with seven goals, three assists, 36 key passes and 34 crosses (12 accurate) in 44 appearances (29 starts).
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