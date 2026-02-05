Zielinski scored a spectacular long-range effort from well outside the box, marking his fourth Serie A goal of the season. He has now scored in back-to-back league matches and is beginning to build form after starting Inter Milan's last five games. Prior to that run, he had started just five of the club's first 15 league matches. His 15 shots and 16 chances created place him on the higher end among Serie A midfielders this season, and with increased playing time, that attacking upside should continue to show. Zielinski will look to carry this momentum into the next league fixture against Sassuolo, who sit mid-table.