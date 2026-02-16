Piotr Zielinski News: Scores decisive goal in win

Zielinski scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Zielinski's 90th minute strike from just outside of the box tilted the match in Inter Milan's favor as they earned a narrow 3-2 victory over a 10-man Juventus. The midfielder has scored three goals across his last four Seirie A appearances (four starts). Zielinski's five goals over 22 Serie A appearances (12 starts) are his most in a single Serie A campaign since he scored six times across 35 appearances (26 starts) for Napoli during the 2021/22 season.