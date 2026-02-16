Piotr Zielinski headshot

Piotr Zielinski News: Scores decisive goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Zielinski scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Zielinski's 90th minute strike from just outside of the box tilted the match in Inter Milan's favor as they earned a narrow 3-2 victory over a 10-man Juventus. The midfielder has scored three goals across his last four Seirie A appearances (four starts). Zielinski's five goals over 22 Serie A appearances (12 starts) are his most in a single Serie A campaign since he scored six times across 35 appearances (26 starts) for Napoli during the 2021/22 season.

Piotr Zielinski
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Piotr Zielinski
